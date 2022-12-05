Dimapur: Several cultural troupes of Nagaland showcased their rich traditional dances, songs and traditional games on the 5th day of the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village at Kisama, near Kohima, on Monday.

The Lotha cultural troupe, representing Wokha district, performed Tokhu dance, the Woziho Range Pochury troupe presented the traditional Sie Maluhoi Indigenous game, one of the indigenous games played between Liisoh (Khel) and Miixii (men and women) and the Dimapur-based Sumi troupe demonstrated the spear kicking to select an energetic and agile man who is able enough to go to war.

Other troupes that performed during the day included Rengma, Kachari Cultural, Zeliang and Garo communities in the morning session.

The special guest in the morning session of the day was All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey.

Director of Arts for British Council India Jonathan Kennedy and AIFF treasurer Kiba Ajay were the honored guests.

In the evening session, the event was graced by Rear Admiral Manish Chadha, Assistant Chief of Personnel (Administration and Civilian) at Navel HQ, as the chief guest.

Cultural troupes from Chakhesang, Angami, Ao, Kuki, Sumi, Pochury and Zeliang tribes presented their cultural folk songs and dances in the evening session.

The 2nd edition photography exhibition ‘Home’, a part of the festival, got underway at Kohima on the day.

Inaugurating the event, information and public relations deputy director Siewatho Nyusuo said the exhibition was a pleasant occasion to depict something good about the people’s way of life, tradition, and cultures.

He added previously photography was only for professional photographers but nowadays it has become important as everyone has a smartphone to take a photo which has become a trend.

“But the quality of the photographs by professionals stand out as it speaks volumes about the feelings of the people and the intention to express their mind and feelings,” Nyusuo said.

“As we experience new days every day, let us try to create good memories for our beautiful tomorrow,” he said.

The exhibition would be a five-day event starting Monday.