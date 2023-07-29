Imphal: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Manipur police arrested four persons on Saturday in connection with the looting of the State Cooperative Bank (MSCB)’s Kangpokpi Branch.

The four accused, Lamjalen Chongloi alias Lelen, Lengoumang Kipgen alias Goumang, Lunminthang Khongsai and Seiminthang Khongsai, were identified through CCTV footage. They were arrested from their respective villages in Kangpokpi district.

Manipur police said that the accused looted the bank on July 11, causing loss to the branch of six computer sets, one Canon printer, and one CCTV camera hard drive. All the stolen items have been recovered from the accused.

An SIT was formed under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Tholu Rocky MPS to investigate the case.

The team tracked the ATM cards that were stolen from the bank and observed that the accused used them to withdraw cash from ATMs located in Senapati and Kangpokpi.

Based on this information, the team collected CCTV footage from the banks following due procedure. One of the accused, Lamjalen Chongloi, was identified by the bank staff from the CCTV footage. He was arrested by the KPI PS team led by OC Henminghthang Kipgen.

Upon interrogation, the accused accepted the charges and informed police about the whereabouts of the other accomplices. Based on his inputs, the other three accused were arrested.

The police have registered an FIR No.57(7)2023 KPI-PS in the case. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.