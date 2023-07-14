NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by the Manipur government challenging the high court order to partially lift internet ban in the state.

The Supreme Court, on Friday (July 14), stated that it will examine the plea filed by the Manipur government against the high court order to partially lift the ban on internet in the state.

The Supreme Court will hear the Manipur government’s plea on July 17.

A Supreme Court bench headed by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud posted the matter for hearing after Kanu Agarwal, counsel for the Manipur government, stated that the plea was placed for urgent listing.

It may be mentioned here that the Manipur high court, on July 07, directed the state government to lift the ban on providing internet through internet lease line (ILL) to the state’s citizens.

The direction was issued by a division bench of the Manipur high court comprising justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma.

The Manipur high court bench passed this order while hearing a petition that sought immediate restoration of internet services in the state.

The court directed the Manipur home department to provide internet to the masses in the state via Internet Lease Lines (ILL) across the state.

It also asked the Manipur home department to consider Fibre to Home connections on a case-to-case basis.

The Manipur high court also directed the state government to carry out physical trial to find out the feasibility of providing internet service to the whitelisted mobile phones without jeopardizing the security of the state.

Leased lines provide dedicated internet connection as opposed to broadband connections which use a shared line model for users.

Fibre to Home connections use the same technology as broadband, but provide a faster internet connection.

Internet services, including broadband, were suspended by the Manipur government after violence broke out in the state on May 3.