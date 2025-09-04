Imphal: Security forces apprehended 5 underground cadres of different outfits involved in extortion from public, local businessmen, schools, and colleges in three different districts during the past 24 hours, officials reported on Thursday.

Based on intelligence input, security Forces conducted a cordon and search operation at Basikhong, Imphal East district, and arrested an active cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), namely Kangujam Nongmaikhomba Meitei (50) from the locality of his residence.

From his possession, a mobile phone with two SIM cards and a two-wheeler, purple coloured Activa bearing regd. no. MN 01C 3338 were seized.

During the second phase operation, two cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-City Meitei) were also captured. Laishram Suranjoy Meitei, also called Thoi (28) of Lairenkabi Mamang Leikai under Lamshang-PS, Imphal West district, was arrested from his locality.

Another cadre of the same outfit, namely Phijam Athailu Meitei (26) of Sekta Mayai Leikai under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district, was arrested from Khabam Chumbreithong, Imphal East district.

From their possession, two mobile phones were seized.

In the final phase of the operation on Wednesday, two cadres of KCP (PWG), namely Yumnam Surchandra Singh (35), also known as Sur, and Haorongbam Tomba Meetei (29). Both of them are residents of Lairenkabi village under Lamsang-PS, Imphal West district were also nabbed.