Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited relief camps in Churachandpur on Saturday to show her support for the restoration of peace, normalcy, and harmony in the state.

During her visit, the Governor met with the two women who were paraded naked in public by an unruly mob on May 4. She handed them over each a cheque of Rs 10 lakh in compensation and assured them of her government’s support.

The Governor also visited several relief camps where she interacted with the internally displaced people (IDPs). She assured them that the government would provide compensation to the affected people and do everything possible to restore peace and the future of the people.

Governor Uikey also appealed to the youth of Manipur not to take the law into their hands and abstain from unlawful activities. She reiterated that various Central forces are in place to ensure security for all.

The governor’s visit comes at a time when the state is facing a serious law and order situation. The recent violence between the Kuki and Zomi communities has displaced thousands of people and caused widespread damage.