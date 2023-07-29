Guwahati: A team of 21 opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc visited the violence-hit town of Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday. The team met with Kuki leaders, members of the civil society, and ethnic strife victims who were staying in relief camps.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters after visiting a relief camp, “The victims are extremely scared and do not want to talk to anyone. They know that this government is not going to provide any help to them.”

Taking a dig at the Centre, he said, “They are talking of investigation by the CBI (into the crimes committed)… I would like to ask, “Were they (central government) sleeping till now?”

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the team will speak with representatives of both the communities. “Everyone’s voice must be heard. We will be talking to both Kukis and Meiteis,” she said.

The delegation reached Imphal earlier in the day and then teams from the delegation flew to Churachandpur in two helicopters.

After visiting a relief camp in Churachandpur district, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “We met several people in the relief camp here and listened to their problems. We have assured them that there will be a change in the situation, and we are all working in that direction.”

The visit by the opposition MPs comes as the ethnic violence in Manipur has been ongoing for several months. The violence has claimed the lives of over 150 people and displaced thousands more.

The MPs are expected to submit a report to the government on their findings.

