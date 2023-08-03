IMPHAL: As the ethnic violence in Manipur entered the third month on Thursday (August 03), the law and order situation in the state remains tense.

On Thursday (August 03), thousands of women from the valley district confronted the personnel of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force (RAF).

The womenfolk asked the security forces to let them pass through, what they called, the Meitei area of Torbung Gram Panchayat along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border.

As many as 50 women and a TV journalist sustained injuries, 10 of them seriously when the central security forces shelled tear gas canisters and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

The women gathered in large numbers to protest against turning the Torbung Bangla into a burial ground.

The central forces after an intense scuffle with the protestors resorted to tear gas shelling and firing of smoke bombs to disperse the mob.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Thursday when womenfolk from various parts of the valley headed the Torbung Bangla area to stop the proposed mass burial of 35 Kuki-Zo people who lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic violence.

The injured women were then rushed to the Moirang and Kwata primary health centres (PHCs) in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The seriously injured persons were later referred to the Bishnupur district hospital, sources said.

A journalist on the local TV channel also sustained injuries.