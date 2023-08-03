Imphal: The Manipur High Court on Thursday ordered that the status quo be maintained on the land in dispute between the Meiteis and Kukis, a potential flashpoint in the ongoing communal clashes between the two communities.

The court’s order came in response to a petition filed by the International Meitei Forum, which sought to prevent the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) from conducting a mass burial at the site.

The court directed the state government, the central government, and their law enforcement agencies to take appropriate steps to control the law and order situation in the area.

It also ordered the ITLF and the Kuki-Zo community to apply to the state government for allotment of land for the purpose of burial within one week.

The land in question is located in the Torbung areas of the Bishnupur district, a historical place where the legendary hero of Manipur Khamba played his main part in the 13th century AD.