IMPHAL: The Manipur high court has directed the state government to partially lift the ongoing ban on internet services in the state.

Internet services, including broadband, were suspended by the Manipur government after violence broke out in the state on May 3.

The direction was issued by a division bench of the Manipur high court comprising justices Ahanthem Bimol Singh and A Guneshwar Sharma.

The Manipur high court bench passed this order while hearing a petition that sought immediate restoration of internet services in the state.

The court directed the Manipur home department to provide internet to the masses in the state via Internet Lease Lines (ILL) across the state.

It also asked the Manipur home department to consider Fibre to Home connections on a case-to-case basis.

The Manipur high court also directed the state government to carry out physical trial to find out the feasibility of providing internet service to the whitelisted mobile phones without jeopardizing the security of the state.

Leased lines provide dedicated internet connection as opposed to broadband connections which use a shared line model for users.

Fibre to Home connections use the same technology as broadband, but provide a faster internet connection.