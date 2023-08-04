GUWAHATI: The Manipur police and personnel from the central armed police forces (CAPF) in a joint operation destroyed altogether seven illegal bunkers belonging to militants at Koutruk hill range late on Thursday (August 03) night.

“Security Forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of the State. Joint security forces conducted an operation in Koutruk hill range and destroyed 07 (seven) illegal bunkers,” the Manipur police said on Friday (August 04).

Meanwhile, security forces, who have been combating the illegal activities of different underground outfits, have erected a total of 129 checkpoints, both in the Meitei dominated valley and Kuki-Zo inhabited hill districts of Manipur to check recurrence of any clash.

The Manipur police in a series of operations have detained at least 1047 persons from different parts of the state in connection with the ongoing violence in the state.

Earlier on August 03, at least 21 people, including a journalist, were injured in police action after clashes broke out between two communities in the Phougakchao area of Bishnupur district.

The security forces had to resort to firing of tear gas as the situation took an ugly turn.

Also read: Manipur violence: Firing in Kwata, two including minor injured

Curfew was re-imposed in the Imphal West and Imphal East districts, after clashes between security forces and the public broke out in Churachandpur district of Manipur on August 03.

Instances of sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregations have been reported from several parts of the state, the Manipur police said on Friday (August 04).

The Manipur police has appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and to be aware of fake videos.

A helpline has also been set up to enable people to report fake videos and rumour mongering.

The overall situation in the strife-torn state continues to be tense with the security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), keeping a tight vigil in all the affected areas to avoid any untoward incident.