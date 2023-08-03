IMPHAL: Additional troopers of security forces have been rushed to the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur.

These additional forces have been freshly deployed at Moreh in Manipur to maintain law and order in the border town.

This was informed by Manipur minister and spokesperson of the state government Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh on Thursday (August 03).

Manipur minister Th Basantakumar briefing media

It may be mentioned here that Moreh in Manipur along the India-Myanmar international border is regarded as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur has been almost cut off from the rest of the country after the ethnic clashes erupted on May 3 between Kukis and Meiteis.

Over 3000 Meiteis residing in Moreh have fled from the town and have been taking shelter at relief camps in the valley districts of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur crisis: Total curfew imposed in Imphal West

Moreh in Manipur is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to the Kuki community.

Over 200 more security personnel belonging to the state and central forces have been rushed to Moreh to maintain the law and order situation, the Manipur minister said.

Currently troopers of the Assam Riffles are deployed at Moreh and are assisting a skeleton force of the state police and commandos there.

It may be mentioned here that hundreds of Kuki women have been blocking the Manipur security personnel at Tengnoual on their way toward Moreh for the past four days.

The Kukis protestors have been demanding complete withdrawal of state forces that are stationed in Moreh.