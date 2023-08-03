IMPHAL: Total curfew has been imposed in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The authorities in Manipur withdrew orders of partial relaxation of curfew in the district, thus imposing total curfew.

Total curfew has been imposed in Imphal West district of Manipur following fresh violence.

Imphal West witnessed fresh violence in the wee hours of Thursday (August 03).

As many as 17 people were reportedly injured following the violence.

Fresh violence have erupted in Imphal city and Bishnupur district of Manipur, even as the state being on the boil for three months.

According to sources, miscreants involved in the violence also looted many sophisticated weapons from armoury of security forces.

Reports claim that over 300 arms and many rounds of ammunition, belonging to security forces were looted by the miscreants in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were carried out, mostly by women, in Kangpokpi of Manipur protesting withdrawal of Assam Rifles personnel from certain parts of the district.

Sporadic firing incidents were also reported from Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.