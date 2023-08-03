IMPHAL: Fresh violence have erupted in Imphal city and Bishnupur district of Manipur, even as the state being on the boil for three months.

According to sources, miscreants involved in the violence also looted many sophisticated weapons from armoury of security forces.

Reports claim that over 300 arms and many rounds of ammunition, belonging to security forces were looted by the miscreants in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, demonstrations were carried out, mostly by women, in Kangpokpi of Manipur protesting withdrawal of Assam Rifles personnel from certain parts of the district.

Sporadic firing incidents were also reported from Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.

(More details awaited)