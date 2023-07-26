Imphal: Nine individuals, including a juvenile, were apprehended in connection with the burning of two vehicles used by central security forces in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The buses were en route from Dimapur when they were halted at the Sapormeina area on NH 2 and deliberately set ablaze. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in either of these incidents.

While in another incident, an unruly mob set fire to around 16 abandoned houses and partially burned the Forest Guest House in Moreh, near the Myanmar border, on Wednesday, as reported by the Police Control Room (PCR).

The houses, located in Moreh Bazar, Manipur, had been left abandoned since clashes erupted on May 3. Prompt action by security forces led to the dispersal of the mob, preventing further damage.

In the Heikol and Phougakchao Ikhai areas of the Bishnupur district, suspected armed miscreants opened fire, causing injuries to three civilians. In response, Security Forces retaliated, successfully repelling the miscreants.

To address the escalating situation, a total of 130 Nakas/Checkpoints have been set up across different districts, both in the hill and valley regions, leading to the detention of 455 individuals in connection with various violations in the state.

Despite the turmoil, the movement of 953 vehicles carrying essential items on NH-37 and 246 vehicles on NH-2, implementing strict security measures in vulnerable locations was ensued by security forces.