IMPHAL: The Kangpokpi branch of the Manipur state co-operative bank was looted by miscreants.

The looting of the Kangpokpi branch of the Manipur state co-operative bank took place on July 11.

Notably, it was on July 11 that the Kangpokpi branch of the Manipur state co-operative bank resumed operations after staying closed for over two months.

The Kangpokpi branch of the Manipur state co-operative bank stayed close since May 4 till July 11.

Miscreants looted computers, printers and CCTV cameras from the bank.

However, the miscreants could not steal any money from the bank as the vaults and ATMs installed in the branch were emptied on May 4 following advice from the bank’s head office.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the local police station in connection with the case.

It may be mentioned here that miscreants had looted huge amounts of cash and gold from the Churachandpur branch of Axis Bank in Manipur during the two-month long ethnic clashes in the state.

The miscreants had looted Rs 1.2 crore in cash and other items including a few gold pieces of jewellery from the Churachandpur branch of Axis Bank in Manipur.

According to the bank staff, over Rs 1.2 crore in cash and a huge quantity of gold pieces of jewellery were found looted when the bank was scheduled to be opened on July 10.

The front bank door lock was found intact.

The sales manager said that a hole had been drilled in the rear side of the bank’s concrete building, which was believed to be the entry point for the looters.