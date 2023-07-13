IMPHAL: The European parliament has adopted a resolution on the large-scale violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

In the resolution on the Manipur violence, the European parliament stated that it “denounces in the strongest terms nationalistic rhetoric deployed by… the BJP”.

The discussions on the Manipur violence in the European parliament focused on instances of alleged violation of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The resolution on Manipur violence called for the European Union to “place human rights and democratic values at the heart of its engagement with India”.

The EU also equivocally condemned the large-scale violence, loss of lives and destruction of property in the Northeast state of Manipur.

“Minorities, civil society, human rights defenders and journalists regularly face harassment; whereas women in particular face severe challenges and violations of their rights often related to tribal and religious backgrounds, including sexual violence and harassment,” the European parliament stated.

“Whereas violence in India’s Manipur state has erupted along ethnic and religious lines between the mainly Hindu Meitei community and the Christian Kuki tribe, leading to a cycle of violence with over 100 people killed, over 40,000 displaced and the destruction of property and places of worship. Whereas Manipur has previously faced secessionist insurgencies in which serious human rights abuses were committed. Whereas, in the latest round of violence human rights groups have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in Manipur and nationally of implementing divisive ethnonationalistic policies which oppress in particular religious minorities,” the resolution said.