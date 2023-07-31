Bokajan: Police and CRPF made a significant breakthrough on July 28 after intercepting an Alto car bearing registration number AS 01 EF 0152 in the Manja Tini Ali area in Assam‘s Karbi Anglong district.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the police team discovered 41 letterheads belonging to a newly floated extremist group called the United Peoples Front of Karbi Longri (UPFKL).

Two occupants of the vehicle, Rajesh Phangso (33) and Sanjay Engti (32) were arrested in connection. Police also registered a case (no. 27/2023) under sections 120B, 384, and 511 of the IPC, along with sections 16, 17, 18, and 20 of the UA(P) Act.

Further investigations and interrogations were carried out during police remand, leading to startling revelations.

The detained individuals revealed that Sanjay Engti is the Chief of the UPFKL. The extremist organization was recently formed, and they had procured arms and ammunition, which were hidden in the alto car detained on July 28.

Based on the information provided by the arrested rebels, police were able to recover the concealed arms and ammunition from underneath the vehicle.

The recovered arms include one 9mm pistol, one .22 pistol, three HE 36 hand grenades, two detonators and several rounds of ammunition.

Police said further investigation is on to trace any additional arms and ammunition and identify other members or associates of the organization.