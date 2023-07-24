The 14th Indian Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will be honouring actor Kartik Aryan with Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema Award. The Governor of Victoria will be presenting the award. The award recognises Kartik Aryan’s remarkable achievement as a young actor that has created an impact on the Indian cinema.

According to sources, Kartik Aaryan said that he was deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government for this prestigious award given to him. He also continued by saying that he is is privileged to receive such recognition for his work in the Indian cinema. He believes storytelling is a powerful tool and has the ability to touch hearts and inspire the minds of many.

Kartik Aaryan has worked in Bollywood films including Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Love Aaj Kal, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Dhamaka. He was recently seen in the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Karik has been currently shooting for his upcoming movie “Chandu Champion” in UK.

The actor will also be participating in a conversation session in the event. The festival will also screen some of his films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The 14th edition of Indian Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will be held from August 11– August 20. The festival is a spectacular celebration of diversity in the Indian cinema and culture offering over 100 films in 20 languages

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM) is one of the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside the country. The showcases some of the most diverse, inclusive, groundbreaking films and filmmakers, all whilst encapsulating the best of Indian cinema from the Indian subcontinent.