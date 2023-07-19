The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Wednesday announced its tribute to Karan Johar as the director that completes his journey of 25 years in the film industry.

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hain released in 1998. Karan has directed some well-known films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name is Khan and Student of the Year.

He received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment for the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. His latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

According to sources, Karan Johar said that he was honored to be a part of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as he celebrates his 25 years as a filmmaker.

According to sources, IFFM director, Mitu Bhowmick called Johar “a true icon of Indian cinema”. She also said that Karan’s contributions is huge and he has an extraordinary journey in the film industry which has created legacy that will be cherished for generations to come.

Karan earned the Filmfare Award for his film My Name is Khan in the Best Director category. He has films such as “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “Kapoor & Sons”, and “Raazi” to his credit as a producer and has established one of the leading director-producers in Bollywood. The phenomenal director-producer has launched the careers of several successful actors under Dharma Productions.