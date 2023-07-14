The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has recently announced nominations for films and web series. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held in August at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.

The list of nominations includes films like Kantara, Darlings, Sita Ramam, Ponniyin Selvan and Monico O My Darling. These films have enthralled audiences with their impressive performances, engaging storytelling and artistic excellence.

The OTT category include nominations of web series like Trial By Fire, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Jubilee among others. The OTT nominations include those web series that are available for streaming in the Australian market are considered.

Notable actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkumar Rao, Rishab Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukherjee and Neena Gupta have also been nominated. Renowned filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala and Siddharth Anand have also been nominated.

Moreover, the jury panel of the prestigious IIFM involves Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford. Some of Bruce Beresford includes Driving Miss Daisy, Crimes of the Heart, among others.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is the largest annual celebration of Indian cinema held outside of India. The festival showcases some of the most diverse, inclusive, films and filmmakers of Indian cinema from the Indian subcontinent.

Here is a list of the nominees:

Best Film

Bhediya – Hindi

Brahmastra – Hindi

Darlings – Hindi

Jogi – Punjabi

Kantara – Kannada

Monica, O My Darling – Hindi

Pathaan – Hindi

Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 – Tamil

Sita Ramam – Telugu

Best Indie Film

Aatma Pamphlet – Marathi

Agra – Hindi

All India Rank – Hindi

Family – Malayalam

Gulmohar – Hindi

Hadinelentu (Seventeeners) – Kannada

Joram – Hindi

Pine Cone – Hindi

The Storyteller – Hindi

Tora’s Husband – Assamese

Zwigato – Hindi

Best Director

Anant Mahadevan – The Storyteller

Anurag Kashyap – Kennedy

Ashish Avinash Bende – Aatma-Pamphlet (Autobio-Pamphlet)

Devashish Makhija – Joram

Don Palathara – Family

Kanu Behl – Agra

Mani Ratnam – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2

Nandita Das – Zwigato

Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

Rima Das – Tora’s Husband

Siddharth Anand – Pathaan

Vasan Bala – Monica, O My Darling

Best Actor (Male)

Dulquer Salmaan – Sita Ramam

Kapil Sharma – Zwigato

Manoj Bajpayee – Joram

Manoj Bajpayee – Gulmohar

Mohit Agarwal – Agra

Paresh Rawal – The Storyteller

Rajkummar Rao – Monica, O My Darling

Rishab Shetty – Kantara

Shah Rukh Khan – Pathaan

Vijay Varma – Darlings

Vikram – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2

Best Actor (Female)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2

Akshatha Pandavapura – Koli Esru

Alia Bhatt – Darlings

Bhumi Pednekar – Bheed

Kajol – Salaam Venky

Mrunal Thakur – Sita Ramam

Neena Gupta – Vadh

Rani Mukherjee – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sai Pallavi – Gargi

Sanya Malhotra – Kathal

Best Series

Dahaad

Delhi Crime Season 2

Farzi

Jubilee

SHE Season 2

Suzhal: The Vortex

The Broken News

Trial By Fire

Best Actor (Male) – Series

Abhay Deol – Trial By Fire

Abhishek Bachchan – Breathe – Into The Shadows Season 2

Aparshakti Khurana – Jubilee

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Jubilee

Shahid Kapoor – Farzi

Sidhant Gupta – Jubilee

Vijay Sethupathi – Farzi

Vijay Varma – Dahaad

Best Actor (Female) – Series

Rajshri Deshpande – Trial By Fire

Rasika Dugal – Delhi Crime Season 2

Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime Season 2

Shriya Pilgaonkar – The Broken News

Sriya Reddy – Suzhal: The Vortex

Tillotama Shome – Delhi Crime Season 2

Wamiqa Gabbi – Jubilee

Best Documentary

Against The Tide

Dharti Latar Re Horo – (Tortoise Under The Earth)

Fatima

Kucheye Khoshbakht (And, Towards Happy Alleys)

To Kill A Tiger

While We Watched