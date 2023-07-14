The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has recently announced nominations for films and web series. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be held in August at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall.
The list of nominations includes films like Kantara, Darlings, Sita Ramam, Ponniyin Selvan and Monico O My Darling. These films have enthralled audiences with their impressive performances, engaging storytelling and artistic excellence.
The OTT category include nominations of web series like Trial By Fire, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Jubilee among others. The OTT nominations include those web series that are available for streaming in the Australian market are considered.
Notable actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkumar Rao, Rishab Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukherjee and Neena Gupta have also been nominated. Renowned filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala and Siddharth Anand have also been nominated.
Moreover, the jury panel of the prestigious IIFM involves Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford. Some of Bruce Beresford includes Driving Miss Daisy, Crimes of the Heart, among others.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is the largest annual celebration of Indian cinema held outside of India. The festival showcases some of the most diverse, inclusive, films and filmmakers of Indian cinema from the Indian subcontinent.
Here is a list of the nominees:
Best Film
Bhediya – Hindi
Brahmastra – Hindi
Darlings – Hindi
Jogi – Punjabi
Kantara – Kannada
Monica, O My Darling – Hindi
Pathaan – Hindi
Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 – Tamil
Sita Ramam – Telugu
Best Indie Film
Aatma Pamphlet – Marathi
Agra – Hindi
All India Rank – Hindi
Family – Malayalam
Gulmohar – Hindi
Hadinelentu (Seventeeners) – Kannada
Joram – Hindi
Pine Cone – Hindi
The Storyteller – Hindi
Tora’s Husband – Assamese
Zwigato – Hindi
Best Director
Anant Mahadevan – The Storyteller
Anurag Kashyap – Kennedy
Ashish Avinash Bende – Aatma-Pamphlet (Autobio-Pamphlet)
Devashish Makhija – Joram
Don Palathara – Family
Kanu Behl – Agra
Mani Ratnam – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2
Nandita Das – Zwigato
Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)
Rima Das – Tora’s Husband
Siddharth Anand – Pathaan
Vasan Bala – Monica, O My Darling
Best Actor (Male)
Dulquer Salmaan – Sita Ramam
Kapil Sharma – Zwigato
Manoj Bajpayee – Joram
Manoj Bajpayee – Gulmohar
Mohit Agarwal – Agra
Paresh Rawal – The Storyteller
Rajkummar Rao – Monica, O My Darling
Rishab Shetty – Kantara
Shah Rukh Khan – Pathaan
Vijay Varma – Darlings
Vikram – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2
Best Actor (Female)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2
Akshatha Pandavapura – Koli Esru
Alia Bhatt – Darlings
Bhumi Pednekar – Bheed
Kajol – Salaam Venky
Mrunal Thakur – Sita Ramam
Neena Gupta – Vadh
Rani Mukherjee – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Sai Pallavi – Gargi
Sanya Malhotra – Kathal
Best Series
Dahaad
Delhi Crime Season 2
Farzi
Jubilee
SHE Season 2
Suzhal: The Vortex
The Broken News
Trial By Fire
Best Actor (Male) – Series
Abhay Deol – Trial By Fire
Abhishek Bachchan – Breathe – Into The Shadows Season 2
Aparshakti Khurana – Jubilee
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Jubilee
Shahid Kapoor – Farzi
Sidhant Gupta – Jubilee
Vijay Sethupathi – Farzi
Vijay Varma – Dahaad
Best Actor (Female) – Series
Rajshri Deshpande – Trial By Fire
Rasika Dugal – Delhi Crime Season 2
Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime Season 2
Shriya Pilgaonkar – The Broken News
Sriya Reddy – Suzhal: The Vortex
Tillotama Shome – Delhi Crime Season 2
Wamiqa Gabbi – Jubilee
Best Documentary
Against The Tide
Dharti Latar Re Horo – (Tortoise Under The Earth)
Fatima
Kucheye Khoshbakht (And, Towards Happy Alleys)
To Kill A Tiger
While We Watched