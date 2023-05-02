Superstar Salman Khan is all set to work with Karan Johar for his next film. The duo will be reuniting for the big screen after 25 years. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1988 and since then both have not worked together.

Though both of them collaborated for Sudhi and Kesari for the past 10 years, still things did not materialize then. But this time it seems that things are falling into the right place.

Reportedly, Karan approached Salman for a film in October 2022. The story was of a father-daughter duo but later the conversation was put on hold as Salman did not approve to do the film.

However, in January 2023, Karan again approached Salman along with Vishnu Vardhan for another film. The trio had several discussions about several aspects of the film in 10-12 meetings through there is no paperwork done as of now but they are trying to make their collaboration work.

There are buzzes that if Salman agrees to do the film, then the film will go into the pre-production and casting stage within 2-3 months. The film will be made on a large scale and the team will take decisions as things start materializing.

Moreover, the actor is prepping for the last schedule of the much-awaited Maneesh Sharma-directed film Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Pathaan. The actor will soon be wrapping up Tiger 3 by the end of May and would possibly take a call on Karan Johar’s film. Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan which was released in theatres on April 21.