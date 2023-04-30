Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently revealed that he has plans to become a father. In a recent interview, when asked about his marriage plans, the actor said that he once thought about having a child but was unable to due to Indian laws.

Salman Khan is known for his love for kids, which is evident from the several pictures and videos of him spending time with his nephews and nieces. His siblings Arpita, Alvira, Sohail, and Arbaaz also have children.

In an interview with India’s TV show Aap ki Adalat, Salman spoke about his plans for having a child. He said that the plan wasn’t for a daughter-in-law but for a child, and while Indian laws made it impossible in the past, he will now see what to do and how to do it.

Speaking about Karan Johar being the father of two children, Salman said, “I wanted to do the same thing, but the law may have changed. I am very fond of kids, but the mother is also required to take care of them. There are many women in our family who can take care of them, but my wife will be their actual mother who will give birth to my child.”

Salman Khan was last seen in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde. The movie also starred Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

The actor’s next film is the highly anticipated action-thriller Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The film is expected to release on Diwali 2023.