MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received yet another death threat.

This was confirmed by Mumbai police on Tuesday (April 11).

Police said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai police control room on April 10.

The caller identified himself as Rocky Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The caller said that he was a Gau Rakshak (Cow-Vigilante).

The caller threatened to kill Salman Khan on April 30.

An investigation into the threat is currently underway.

This latest threat came weeks after a man was arrested for sending a threat email to Salman Khan.

“A man from Jodhpur in Rajasthan threatened to kill Salman Khan on April 30,” Mumbai police said.

Latest reports say, the police detained a 16-year-old boy from Thane in connection with the case.

The teenager is a resident of Rajasthan and was nabbed by the police on Tuesday.

“The caller …in the context of threatening actor Salman Khan was taken into custody,” police said.

“The caller who made the threat call is a minor. There is no seriousness in this call,” police said.

Last month, Salman Khan received a threat email from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Goldy Brar.