Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reportedly questioned Superintendent of Police Leena Doley in connection with the death of Assam Police sub-inspector, Junmoni Rabha.

It may be mentioned Doley who was the SP of Nagaon was named in an FIR by Junmoni Rabha’s mother.

Leena Doley was termed to be among the prime accused in the mysterious death of Junmoni Rabha.

Additional Superintendents of Police, Runa Neog and Rupjyoti Kalita were also summoned for questioning.

However, the details of the investigation were not announced by the CBI team.

The SP who is currently posted in Hailakandi was reportedly questioned at a guest house in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that on June 14, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation of the death case of Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

The decision to transfer the case from the CID Assam to the premier investigating agency came after Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh visited the CBI office in New Delhi on June 12.

Earlier, on May 20, Assam DGP GP Singh officially recommended the transfer of investigations for all four cases registered in Assam’s Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts related to the SI to the CBI.

This recommendation came after a thorough review of the case and discussions with CID Assam and senior police officers.

The CBI investigation was demanded by Junmoni’s mother to ensure a transparent investigation.

It may be mentioned here that Sumitra Rabha, mother of deceased Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, on May 19, filed an FIR in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of her daughter.

Sumitra Rabha filed the FIR at the Jakhalabandha police station in the Nagaon district of Assam.

In the FIR, crying foul play, Sumitra Rabha demanded a thorough probe into the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha in the wee hours of May 16.

Sumitra Rabha also claimed that the death of her daughter – Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha – was a “pre-planned murder”.

“I am sure that her (Junmoni Rabha) death was not a result of an accident, but a pre-planned murder,” Sumitra Rabha claimed in the FIR.