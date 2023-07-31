Agartala: Eight ‘touts’, including two Bangladeshis were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) from Assam in Tripura for helping Rohingyas cross into Indian territory.

A press statement said that the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted an all-out operation against alleged linkmen who provide Rohingyas with illegal entry into India.

Five police teams, headed by officers of the rank of assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and deputy superintendent of police (DySP), were deployed to various bordering districts of Tripura in connection with the case.

The alleged touts were found to be involved in an illegal business of facilitating Rohingyas to cross into Indian territory by using fake identification and travel documents.

They helped Rohingyas from Myanmar as well as Bangladesh to obtain fake Indian documents.

The alleged racket was seen as a major threat to national security, the STF said in a press release.

“They also facilitated the illegal Rohingya immigrants to board Delhi-bound trains from Kumarghat railway station in Tripura. These touts escorted Rohingyas to board trains to other states from Dharmanagar, Kumarghat (Tripura) and Badarpur (Assam) by using fake IDs and processing fake documents,” the statement said.

During a search and raid, the STF Assam arrested Uttam Pal, Kajal Sarkar, Sagar Sarkar, Pervez Hussain alias Abdul Hussain, Shib Sankar Ghosh alias Boto and Kartik Nama. All of them are residents of Tripura.

The STF also apprehended two Bangladeshis suspected to be touts. They were identified as Md Shahadat alias Sahadat SK of Chandpur and Bijoy Barua from Chittagong, Bangladesh.

“Further investigation is on to crack down on the illegal network involved in anti-India activities. The next round of operations, based on the investigation carried out so far, will be carried out in other parts of the country where touts helping Rohingyas are located,” the STF added.