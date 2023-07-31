GUWAHATI: Bajrang Dal, a right-winged Hindutva group, organised an arms training exercise for youths of Assam in Mangaldoi.

Mangaldoi is the headquarters of Darrang district of Assam.

Arms training was given to at least 400 youths from different parts of Assam in the programme organised by Bajrang Dal.

The four-day training exercise began on July 27 and culminated on Sunday (July 30).

The arms training camp of the Bajrang Dal was organised at a school campus in Mangaldoi under Darrang district of Assam, which is located only 100 kilometre away from state capital Guwahati.

Besides arms training, the participating youths were also given training in martial arts, swords, survival skills, hand-to hand combat and Vedic rituals.

According to sources, retired personnel of central armed forces imparted training to the participating youths of Assam.