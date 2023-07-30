TINSUKIA: A huge cache of explosives, belonging to the ULFA-Independent, has been recovered by the police in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The explosives were recovered during a search operation carried out by the police in Tinsukia district of Assam based on inputs given by an arrested ULFA-I ‘linkman’.

The seized explosives include: eight PEKs (plastic explosive kirke), a detonator and six batteries.

Following the recovery and seizure of the explosives, the suspected ULFA-I linkman was shot at by the Assam police personnel as he tried to escape from custody.

“The suspected linkman told us that there are more explosives at a nearby location and we took him there. However, as the team reached the spot, he tried to escape under the cover of darkness,” an Assam police official said.

The official added: “We had to open fire to prevent him from escaping. He was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition.”

The incident took place at Mamoroni village in Tinsukia district of Assam on Saturday (July 29).