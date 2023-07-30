Guwahati: A suspected overground worker of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) was injured in police firing in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday.

The man, identified as Juman Bora, 28, was taken to Mamrani under Digboi police station in search of explosives hidden in the jungles in the area. However, when he tried to “flee” from police custody, the police opened fire, injuring him in the leg, police claimed.

Bora was then taken to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment. He is said to be in a stable condition.

Based on the input, provided by Jumon, a joint team of Jorhat and Tinsukia Police on Saturday launched an operation and recovered explosives from the courtyard of one Hemnta Bora at Mamrani.

The police said that the explosives were found wrapped in a polythene bag, and contained eight PEKs, one detonator, and one power pack with six batteries. Two people have been apprehended in connection with the recovery.

The police said that Bora was arrested on suspicion of being a ULFA (I) overground worker. He is alleged to have been providing logistical support to the banned outfit.

The police said that they are still investigating the case, and that more arrests are likely.