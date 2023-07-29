Digboi: Security agencies on Saturday recovered explosive substance from a residential premises in Mamorani village under Digboi police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The recovery comes just a couple of weeks ahead of Independence Day, and raises concerns about possible subversive activities by ULFA (I) in the area.

According to police, the explosives were found wrapped in a polythene bag, and contained eight PEKs, one detonator, and one power pack with six batteries. Two people have been apprehended in connection with the recovery.

The explosives were found in a village close to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LPG Gopeneri Bottling plant, which is a potential target for insurgents.

The plant has been the site of several unlawful activities in the past, and the security arrangements there have been criticized.

The security agencies have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation.

In addition to the security concerns, the recovery of the explosives also raises questions about the safety measures at the IOCL LPG Gopeneri Bottling plant.

