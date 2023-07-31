GOALPARA: A youth from Meghalaya has been apprehended with a gun in possession at Goalpara district of Assam.

A country-made pistol was seized from the possession of the apprehended youth from Meghalaya.

The arrested youth has been identified as Enamul Haque, a resident of Phulbari in Meghalaya.

According to reports, Enamul Haque arrived at Simolabari area in Goalpara district of Assam to sell pistols.

Enamul was arrested by the Goalpara police in Assam after conducting search at Simolabari Tiniali in Lakhipur area of the district.