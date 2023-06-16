Agartala: Tripura Police on Thursday late night arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals and four Rohingyas refugees from Myanmar from the Kadamtala area in the Dharmanagar, police said.

Police arrested them when they were on the way to Karimganja in south Assam in three vehicles to board a train for travelling to Delhi.

A top police official said that the beat patrolling police personnel received information that some people are suspiciously travelling in three cars.

“The beat patrolling police personnel informed officials of Kadamtala Police Station. Soon after they received the information, police personnel rushed to the inter-state check post and intercepted all three vehicles. After preliminary interrogation, the team confirmed that the group of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals with the help of three Indian touts crossed over the border to reach Delhi,” said the official.

He said that they entered Indian territory without valid documents through the Kailashahar area under the Unakoti district with the help of the three Indian touts.

Seven Bangladeshis were identified as Rahman Ali (30), Janantara (19) and Khaleda Begum (19), all residents of the Chittagong area of Bangladesh and Karima Begum (28), Abbas Howlader (35) and Al-Hafiz (18) of Barisal district of Bangladesh.

The arrested Rohingyas were identified as Mohammad Alam Sa (20), Kumair Bibi (18), Farida Begum (18) and Shafela Begum (18).

While the three India tout, who are drivers by profession are identified as Abdul Fatta Khan, Chayad Ali and Matshir Ali. They are residents of Bhagwan Nagar of the Unakoti district of Tripura.