Agartala: Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from the Bengaluru-bound Humsafar Express at Dharmanagar railway station in Tripura, officials said.

According to Tripura police officials, the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Saturday and they have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Shahab Ali Sheikh, Mumtaz Aqtar, and Rozina Begum.

“Acting on a tip-off that some suspected Bangladeshi nationals were about to get on board the Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express, we conducted a search operation on the train along with officials of the Government Railway Police and Border Security Force. During the search, we noticed some suspected persons and detained them. On being questioned, they confessed that they are residents of Bangladesh,” said a police official.

The five admitted that they crossed the international border through the Amtali area of Bangladesh. They confessed to having paid Rs 20,000 each to Rafiqul for being taken to Bengaluru.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the official said.

Earlier on May 16, five Rohingyas were arrested from the same railway station after they illegally crossed the India-Bangla international border and tried to board a train in an attempt to reach Jammu.