Tura: Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals and three Indians were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) for illegally crossing over from the international border in West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya.

The group was caught in Dangar village, located in East Khasi Hills district, by BSF personnel when the Bangladeshi nationals emerged from the nearby jungle area and were about to board a parked Tata Sumo vehicle.

Upon questioning, the group revealed that they had entered India with the intention of traveling to Kashmir to find employment as laborers or in other menial work.

The apprehended individuals were handed over to the Dangar police station for further action.

The BSF authorities said that they had inputs of the accused and since have been actively monitoring the area