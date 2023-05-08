TINSUKIA: The absconding son of accused in sensational Margherita rape and murder case surrendered before the Assam police on Monday (May 08).

The son of accused in Margherita rape and murder case Anan Tanti was reported to be absconding since May 03.

Earlier, the Assam police had arrested Anan Tanti and his wife in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Margherita.

Anan Tant, the prime accused in the case, was arrested by the police from Namsang tea estate near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

On the other hand, his wife Ganga Tanti was arrested by the Assam police for allegedly misleading the investigation and concealing evidence.

The couple was arrested after recovery of the body of the victim girl from a septic tank at Jayanagar under Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Following his arrest, Anan Tanti also sustained bullet injury in his leg after police opened fire as he tried to escape from custody.

Anan Tanti has been booked under section 201, 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO act.