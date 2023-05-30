AGARTALA/DHAKA: The Bangladesh Government has expressed grave concern over the growing incidents of dengue cases in the Rohingya refugee camps in the Cox Bazar area.

The government of the nighbouring country has expressed serious apprehension that the disease might take an epidemic form at any time.

Providing proper medical aid to lakhs of refugees who came from Myanmar has become an additional headache for the Sheikh Hasina government which is already fighting over managing food, shelter and other essentials for the refugees.

The residents of the localities in the periphery, of the refugee camps, especially the state o Tripura, are also worried as the growing incidents of diseases among the camp inmates.

They have expressed serious fear that the health condition may pollute the environment in the areas.

They are also demanding preventive measures.

According to Health Department reports, after Dhaka, the highest number of dengue has been reported from the Rohingya camp.

Over 1,000 Dengue incidents have been reported among the camp inmates this year out of which 13 have died till date.

Last year over 17,000 dengue incidents were reported from he refugee camps.

The authorities are especially worried about the lack of awareness among the refugees.