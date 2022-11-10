GUWAHATI: Assam, on Thursday, logged 91 new cases of dengue.

With the detection of the 91 new cases, the dengue tally in Assam has risen to 642 in the last 10 days.

Out of the 91 new dengue cases in Assam, 65 were reported from Karbi Anglong district.

12 dengue cases were detected from in and around Guwahati city in Assam.

Three cases were also recorded in Dibrugarh, two each in Darrang, Dima Hasao and Goalpara districts in Assam.

On the other hand, one case each has been logged in Dhemaji, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts in Assam.

Karbi Anglong district of Assam has been the worst affected due to dengue.

All educational institutes at Diphu in Assam have been ordered to remain shut this week.

Preventive measures have been initiated against the “impending epidemic”.

WHAT IS DENGUE?

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease.

Dengue is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The virus responsible for causing dengue, is called dengue virus (DENV).

Dengue virus is primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitos.

Aedes mosquitos prefer to lay eggs in artificial water containers.

They live in close proximity to humans.

They feed on people rather than other vertebrates.

They typically bite during the early morning and in the evening.

An infection can be acquired via a single bite.

Symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain.

In severe cases there is serious bleeding and shock, which can be life threatening.

Treatment includes fluids and pain relievers.

Severe cases require hospital care.