GUWAHATI: In a concerning development, a section youths from Assam, belonging to a prestigious varsity in the Northeast, seem to be finding a liking towards Nazism.

This was evident following an event at the prestigious Cotton University at Guwahati in Assam.

A group of Cotton University students in Assam posed for photographs holding cards with symbols of Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

In the photographs, some were seen holding cards with the infamous Swastika symbol, which was used by Hitler’s Nazi regime during its rule over Germany.

Nazism is a form of fascism, with disdain for liberal democracy and the parliamentary system.

It incorporates a dictatorship, fervent antisemitism, anti-communism, scientific racism, social Darwinism and the use of eugenics into its creed.

On the other hand, most of the students in the photographs are also seen giving the Nazi salute.

Some were also seen holding cards with flag of Imperial Japan printed on it.

It may be mentioned here that Imperial Japan was an Axis power that joined hands with Germany during the Second World War.

These photographs were taken during or after an event organised by the Cotton University Model United Nations (MUN).

The Cotton University MUN has, however, denied knowledge or association with the photographs.

“The organising committee of Cotton University Model United Nations (including the core secretariat) is not associated with any kind of symbolism represented in our conference out of formal committee proceedings,” the Cotton University MUN stated in a statement.

It added: “We do not support any ideology, including the Nazi salute or any kind of violence.”

It may be mentioned here that Europe for most part of the Second World War, was under siege by the Nazi Germany, during which it committed thousands of crimes against humanity.

The most heinous of the crimes of Hitler’s Nazi Germany was The Holocaust.

The Holocaust was the genocide of European Jews during World War II.

Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe.

The murders were carried out primarily through mass shootings and poison gas in extermination camps, chiefly Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Belzec, Sobibor, and Che?mno in occupied Poland.

On the other hand, Imperial Japan during the Second World War committed several heinous crimes in the Pacific theatre of the war.

One of the most brutal crimes of the forces of Imperial Japan was the Nanjing Massacre or the Rape of Nanjing.

Beginning on December 13, 1937, the massacre lasted six weeks.

The perpetrators also committed other war crimes such as mass rape, looting, and arson.

The massacre is considered one of the worst atrocities of World War II.