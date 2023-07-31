Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Departments : Anthropology, History, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, Statistics, CSIT, Law, Mass Communication, EBWS, Education

Essential Qualification : Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Masters Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Desirable : Cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) Conducted by UGC, CSIR or a similar test accredited by UGC like SET/SLET or obtained a PhD degree in accordance with the UGC regulations or pursuing PhD (Senior Research Scholar).

Remuneration : Rs. 700/- (Per class) with upper limit of Rs. 19,600/-

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from 2nd August 2023 to 7th August 2023 in Cotton University, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001

How to apply : Candidates must bring a copy of Resume, a set of self attested copies of all certificates, Marksheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



