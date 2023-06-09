GUWAHATI: The United States has urged the Assam government for assistance in locating the remains of the US soldiers, who died in the state during the Second World War.

Consul General of USA at Kolkata – Melinda Pavek – formally made this request before Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (June 08).

This was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The US Consul General sought our support to help locate the remains of nearly 1000 American soldiers who lost their lives in Assam in World War,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

CM Sarma assured the US Consul General of all possible assistance in locating the remains of the US soldiers.

The Assam CM added: “I have assured that we will do everything we can in this regard.”

Assam, during the Second World War, became one of the most important places for the Allied forces, especially after the fall of Burma (now Myanmar) to the Japanese forces.

Several counter-attack operations of Allied forces during its Burma campaign of the Second World War were coordinated from bases across Assam.

Several Allied forces’ combat aircrafts also crashed in the forests of Assam.