Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Chirang Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Chirang under Chirang Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Applicant must be Class VIII passed from a recognized school. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply

Scale of Pay : (PB- I) Rs. 12000/- – Rs. 52000/-, G.P. 3900/-

Age Limit : Candidate should not be less than l8 years and not more than 40 years as on 01- 01-2025.

Relaxation 5 years for SC/ST(P)/ ST(H) and 3 years for OBC/ MOBC as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/ 2016/51 , Dated 02.09.2020.

Selection Procedure :

Eligible candidates shall have to appear in the Written Test of 50 marks, comprising of following subjects- English, General Awareness, Mathematical Ability, Aptitude and Assamese, followed by viva-voce for 20 marks.

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfill the requisite eligibility criteria may submit online application form through home page of the Chirang district judiciary website www.chirangiudiciary.gov.in wherein a scroll under the caption “Click here to apply online” will be available. Submission of Application Form Online start date: 31/07 /2025 Application Form Online last date: 14/08/2025 till 5.00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here