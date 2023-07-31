NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India is all set to send a team of officers “with no political alignment” to strife-torn Manipur to take of the situation in the state.

This was informed by chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday (July 31) while hearing a plea on the Manipur viral video case.

The team of Supreme Court-appointed officers is likely to comprise “women and male judges and domain experts”.

“This is not a situation like Nirbhaya which was one rape committed – that was also horrific but it was isolated. Here (Manipur violence) we are dealing with systemic violence which IPC recognises as a separate offence,” CJI Chandrachud said.

He added: “So to restore a sense of faith in the administration, a court-appointed team has its own message to send that the highest appointed court is deeply concerned. It will send officers with no political alignment.”

While reacting to the Centre’s decision to refer the Manipur viral video case to the CBI, the CJI said: “Merely entrusting (the case) to the CBI, SIT would not be enough.”

“We have to ensure that the process of justice goes to her doorstep. We are running out of time, three months have gone,” said CJI Chandrachud.

The CJI further stated that the extent of Supreme Court intervention would also “depend on what the government has done so far”.

“If we are satisfied with what the government has done, we may not even intervene,” CJI DY Chandrachud said.