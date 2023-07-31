IMPHAL: Former chief of the Indian Army General MM Naravane has hinted at a possible Chinese hand in the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Speaking on the Manipur violence, Gen Naravane said that involvement of foreign agencies “cannot be ruled out”

The former Indian Army chief hinted at the possible role of “Chinese aid to various insurgent groups” from strife-torn Manipur.

“Internal security is very important. If there is instability not only in our neighbouring country but in our border state, then that instability is bad for our overall national security,” said Gen Naravane.

He made this statement while speaking at a discussion on “National Security Perspectives” at the India International Centre.

He, however, expresses confidence that the government is taking all possible measure to control the crisis in Manipur.

“I am sure that those who are in the chair and responsible for taking actions due to be taken are doing their best,” the ex-Indian Army chief said.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their live and thousands were rendered homeless in the violence in Manipur.