AIZAWL: Mizoram is yet to receive assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 12,600 internally displaced people (IDP) from strife-torn Manipur, a senior official of state home department said on Sunday (July 30).

Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said that chief minister Zoramthanga had sought Rs 10 crore as immediate relief for the IDP from Manipur in May.

“We have not receive any assistance from the Centre till now even as the Mizoram government raises fund on its own to provide relief to internally displaced people from Manipur,” Lalengmawia said.

He expressed hope that the Centre will sanction funds for the displaced people, who have been taking shelter in Mizoram after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Lalengmawia also said that the government has raised funds on its own and solicited donation from like minded legislators, government employees, bankers, corporators and others.

Also read: Mizoram begins process of collecting biometric data of Myanmar nationals

“We have completed the collection and I am yet to receive report of the total amount of the collection,” he said.

Earlier, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga had also expressed hope that they will received assistance from the Centre.

According to Mizoram home department, a total of 12,611 people from Manipur have entered the state till Friday.

4,440 people took shelter in Kolasib district, 4,265 in Aizawl district and 2,951 in Saitual district, it said.

The remaining 955 took shelter in Champhai, Mamit, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Serchhip, Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts of Mizoram.

The Mizoram government and villages have set up 38 relief camps in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts.

The government, NGOs, churches and villagers provided food and other basic items to the displaced people.