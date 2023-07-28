NEW DELHI: The national commission for women (NCW) will submit its report on the Manipur viral video case soon.

This was informed by chairperson of the national commission for women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Friday (July 28).

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the organisation will submit its report on the Manipur viral video case within a couple of days.

“I will prepare a report on the incident (Manipur viral video case) and will submit it to the government within one or two days,” said NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

She added: “I visited Manipur and met all the people concerned in the incident. I met both the victims and the women organizations working for both the communities.”

It may be mentioned here that the central government is mulling to refer the probe into the Manipur viral video case to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

Seven people have been arrested by the Manipur police in connection with the sensational incident that shook the entire nation.

The prime accused in the case identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei (32) of Pechi Awang Leikai in Manipur has also been arrested.

It may be mentioned here that the BJP governments – both at the Centre and in Manipur – have been pushed to the edge after a viral video surfaced on social media that showed two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of unruly Metei men.

The shocking incident took place at Kangpokpi district of Manipur on May 4.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said that hundreds of such shocking incidents took place during the course of ethnic violence in the state since May 3.