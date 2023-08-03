Guwahati: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has put on the mass burial of tribal victims on hold in Manipur after talks with the Union Home Ministry.

The ITLF earlier announced that the mass burial would take place on Thursday at S Boljang, near Haolai Khopi in Churachandpur district.

But, after a discussion with the Home Ministry, the organisation postponed the burial for five more days. However, they said that government should provide a written assurance on five demands.

The Home Ministry further assured them said that it will spare no efforts to resolve the issue amicably within a period of seven days.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur have claimed the lives of over 150 people as well as displaced around 60 thousand people.

The ITLF following the discussion said that it will continue to press the government for a solution to the crisis.