Guwahati: Assam police on Wednesday night arrested three suspected militants while they were attempting to extort money from several people at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

The accused have been identified as Obasan Daulagfu alias Jaggu, Safa Sorafangsa and Biju Gour.

The police based on information that the trio was extorting money from people in the region at gunpoint launched an operation.

During the operation, the police apprehended the trio at Daladali area.

The police recovered one SBBL rifle, one camouflage jacket and four mobile phones from their possession after the arrest.

The police also seized a car and another two-wheeler from the accused.

The accused have been suspected to be a part of some militant organisation.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the arrests.