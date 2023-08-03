Guwahati: An elderly woman was seriously injured in an alleged attack by her own son with a machete in Baihata Chariali of Kamrup, Assam on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Khiroda Sharma, was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with injuries to her head and neck.

Also Read: Assam: Female rhino skeleton recovered at Manas national park

The accused, identified as Dulal Sharma, was detained by the police later.

The locals alleged that the police were very late in arriving at the scene of the crime.

Also Read: Meghalaya: State to go ahead with National Education Policy, says CM Sangma

They also said that Dulal Sharma had previously attacked his mother under the influence of alcohol.

The police have initiated an investigation into the case.