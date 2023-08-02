PATHSALA: Skeleton of a one-horned rhino was discovered at Manas National Park in lower Assam on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the skeleton of the rhino was recovered from Kahitama Beat in Bhabari range at Manas National Park in Assam.

The Assam forest official informed that the rhino might have lost its life following a fight with another rhino.

Meanwhile, the locals of the area suspect that the rhino was killed by poachers and the officials are allegedly trying to cover up the killing.

A local resident said, there were five rhinos in Manas National Park, and two skeletons were recovered within two months.

“We suspect that another three Rhino also missing from the national park,” a local said.

As per reports, in June, another skeleton of a one-horned rhino was recovered from a dense forest inside Manas National Park in Assam.

The skeleton remains were found approximately 500 metres inside a dense forest area from Bahbari range in the national park.

Locals suspect that the rhino was killed by poachers in May as the horn is missing and forest officials had allegedly tried to cover up the killing.