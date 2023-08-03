Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state has no option but to go ahead with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He stated that the implementation of the NEP is challenging in terms of manpower and infrastructure, but said that there will always be challenges before any kind of transition.

Sangma said that the government would take steps to extend support for the implementation of the NEP in all government colleges.

He also said that the government would see how it can support the deficit and ad hoc colleges run by management committees and sponsors.

The chief minister further claimed that there is no opposition to NEP in the state and that this policy is in the best interest of the students despite the challenges.