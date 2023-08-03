Shillong: Meghalaya Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister AL Hek met his Assam counterpart, Atul Bora to discuss the issue of cattle transportation between the two states.

The meeting came after cattle traders from Meghalaya were apprehended in Assam for transporting cattle.

Assam has banned the transportation of cattle, but Meghalaya has not.

Also Read: Manipur: NESO delegation meets Governor to discuss peace efforts

Hek said that he had raised the issue with Bora and that they had agreed to work together to resolve it.

He said that the national highways belong to everyone and that it is not fair to ban the transportation of cattle on them.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Man trampled to death by elephants in Garo Hills

Bora said that he would look into the matter and that he was hopeful that a solution could be found.

The issue of cattle transportation between Assam and Meghalaya has been a source of tension between the two states for some time.

In 2019, Assam banned the transportation of cattle through its borders with Meghalaya.

Meghalaya challenged the ban in court, and the matter is still pending.